Gov. Kay Ivey has encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the school year by participating in Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday through Sunday.

With certain items being exempt from the state sales tax, residents will have the opportunity to save money while gathering the supplies students need for the school year. Items available for purchase during the weekend include traditional school supplies and computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits, and other types of clothing.

“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers, and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”