Alabama Senate delays lottery vote amid divisions on gaming

MONTGOMERY — A divided Alabama Senate delayed a vote on lottery legislation Wednesday night as the bill’s sponsor feared he did not have enough votes to pass the measure.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville asked to carry his bill over until another day as he faced the threat of a filibuster and an effort to change the bill to authorize casinos in the state. The lengthy debate exposed Senate divisions over gambling. Lawmakers will resume negotiations on the bill that could return to the Senate floor later this session.

“It was cutting too close,” McClendon told reporters Wednesday night. “If you lose the vote, it’s over, it’s gone. So, I did not want to take that risk today.”

The bill, if lawmakers and voters approve, would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app. McClendon said he preferred passage of a lottery bill but signaled openness to including casinos.

“I want a lottery. The people in my district want a lottery. Ideally, I would have a simple straight forward lottery bill but if it requires something more complex than that in order to get a lottery bill, I will certainly entertain the thought,” McClendon said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}