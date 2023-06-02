MONTGOMERY –CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 college savings fund, celebrated May 29 with the ninth annual giveaway focused on babies born in Alabama between May 29, 2022, and May 29, 2023.

CollegeCounts will randomly select 29 winners to receive $529 in contributions to an existing or newly opened CollegeCounts account.

Beginning May 29, parents, grandparents and legal guardians can visit www.collegecounts529.com/giveaway to register by entering their contact information and the child’s name and date of birth.

“Given all of the immediate needs of a child, it is often forgotten what this child will need in the long term. When you’re looking at the face of a newborn, it is extremely difficult to make decisions for that same child many years into the future. But it is wise to do so,” said Alabama State Treasurer, Young Boozer. “New parents should keep in mind only one mantra when considering college savings: start early and save often! Pay less attention to how much money you invest into an account, but instead, establishing a habit of investing, whether it's $20, $50, or $100 or more each month. Being the lucky winner of this drawing would be a great way to get started!”

CollegeCounts has no minimum contribution requirement, making it simple for families and friends to invest a little at a time. The plan utilizes quality investments from Dodge and Cox, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and PIMCO.

Funds may be withdrawn and used at colleges, universities, trade schools and graduate schools at one, two, and four-year schools in Alabama and across the U.S. – including vocational, technical, community, public and private colleges and universities – for qualified expenses like tuition, fees, room and board (if enrolled at least half-time), books, supplies, and equipment required for enrollment, including computers.

Under Section 529 of the IRS tax code, special tax benefits are provided to families saving for future college expenses. In addition, Alabama taxpayers may receive a state income tax deduction of up to $10,000 for married couples filing jointly ($5,000 for single filers) on contributions to CollegeCounts each year.

To enter an Alabama child born between May 29, 2022, and May 29 of this year in the 5/29 Day Giveaway, please visit www.collegecounts529.com/giveaway. No purchase is necessary to enter or win a prize. All entries must be submitted by July 16, 2023. Selected winners must provide a birth certificate or commemorative birth announcement to receive the prize contribution of $529 into the new or existing CollegeCounts account for the newborn they register.

For information on how to open an account, investment objectives, risks and costs, or to read the Program Disclosure Statement please visit www.CollegeCounts529.com.

The CollegeCounts 529 Fund is a qualified tuition program under Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code that is offered by the State of Alabama, administered by the Board of Trustees of the ACES Trust Fund (the “Trust” and plan issuer), marketed as the CollegeCounts 529 Fund, Union Bank & Trust Company serves as Program Manager.

And Northern Trust Securities serves as Distributor of the advisor-sold plan. Accounts and investments under the CollegeCounts 529 Fund are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC, the State of Alabama, the State of Alabama Treasurer, the Board, the Trust, the Program, Union Bank & Trust Company, Northern Trust Securities or any other entity. Investment returns are not guaranteed, and you could lose money by investing in the Plan.

Individuals who file an Alabama state income tax return are eligible to deduct for Alabama state income tax purposes up to $5,000 per tax year ($10,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly if both actually contribute) for total combined contributions to the Plan and other State of Alabama 529 programs. The contributions made to such qualifying plans are deductible on the tax return of the contributing taxpayer for the tax year in which the contributions are made. In the event of a Nonqualified Withdrawal from the Plan, for Alabama state income tax purposes, an amount must be added back to the income of the contributing taxpayer in an amount of the Nonqualified Withdrawal plus ten (10%) percent of such amount withdrawn. Such amount will be added back to the income of the contributing taxpayer in the tax year that the Nonqualified Withdrawal was distributed. Please consult with your tax professional.