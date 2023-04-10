The Alabama Department of Transportation began an intersection modification on Wednesday, April 5, at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive.

Once the project is finished, traffic will not be able to cross Ross Clark Circle from Timbers Drive. Motorists will need to turn right and travel to the new U-turn bulbs in order to head left on Ross Clark Circle.

ALDOT encourages motorists to plan for possible delays and to exercise caution when driving through the work zone.

Midsouth Paving, Inc. is working on the $676,000 project and it is expected to be finished later this summer.