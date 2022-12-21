ALDOT puts focus on travel safety for the holidays

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting higher than average traffic volumes on Alabama’s roadways this holiday season. For the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on interstate highways from Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

ALDOT urges those traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to help eliminate traffic fatalities by driving safely.

“We are all eager to spend time with friends and family during the holiday season, and ALDOT wants all travelers to make it to their destinations safely,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator with ALDOT. “If you plan to head out to festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can wreck your holiday and have serious consequences that continue long past the new year.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:

Buckle Up–Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. More than 55 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama roadways are not wearing a seatbelt.

Plan a Sober Ride–Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

Check Your Route–Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic App.

Drive Safe Alabama is ALDOT’s traffic safety campaign. The goal of Drive Safe Alabama is to strengthen Alabama’s highway safety culture. By providing safe driving information through online resources and educational opportunities, ALDOT aims to reduce crash-related injuries and fatalities on Alabama’s roadways. Learn more at the Drive Safe Alabama website.