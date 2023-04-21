The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin a bridge repair project in Houston County on Monday, April 24.

ALDOT will use a hydroblasting method to make repairs to the bridge deck on the Chattahoochee River bridge, located on U.S. Highway 84 near Gordon.

No detour will be in place and motorists are encouraged to plan for possible delays due to lane closures. Due to the lane closures, no wide loads will be permitted.

Gibson and Associates Inc. of Balch Springs, Texas, was awarded the $2.5 million project and it is expected to be finished by the summer of 2024.