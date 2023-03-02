Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor has announced the appointment of Col. Jonathan Archer to Director of ALEA's Department of Public Safety (DPS) effective March 1.

“I am honored that Gov. Kay Ivey and Secretary Taylor have entrusted me to lead ALEA’s Department of Public Safety," Col. Archer said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside employees within the Agency’s Marine Patrol and Driver License Divisions, and I look forward to continuing the Agency’s mission of providing the highest level of quality service and protection for all in this new position.”

Archer comes into the position after Col. Jimmy Helms, former DPS director, announced that he was going to retire. Archer's law enforcement career began in 2005 when he joined the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Marine Police Division. Shortly thereafter, he was assigned to Baldwin County/Orange Beach Search and Rescue Unit.

Archer has been heavily involved with ALEA since consolidation in 2015. Before taking this new role, he served as Chief of the agency's Driver License Division and has served the agency in other capacities including Marine Patrol Training Coordinator, Law Enforcement Special Response Unit Commander, and Commander of both Central and Southern Districts of the Marine Patrol Division.

Taylor believes Archer is the right man for the job.

“Throughout his years with ALEA, Col. Archer has proven his unwavering commitment and dedication to public service, not only for this agency, but for all Alabamians," Taylor said. "Based upon his proven work ethic and successful track record, I am extremely confident in Col. Archer’s leadership abilities and his vision for the Department. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity."