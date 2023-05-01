MONTGOMERY – In April of 2022, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division launched a new and modernized driver license system, replacing a complex legacy system that had been in place for nearly two decades.

Since the launch of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System--LEADS--more than 1.3 million driver license credentials have been processed since the modernized system went live, however, the agency has experienced reduced wait times in local offices, and hard copies of driver licenses have been delivered to customers two to three days faster than with the previous system. Additionally, a new streamlined process for submitting accident claims has improved processing times from approximately two to three weeks to two to three business days.

“Employees within multiple divisions of ALEA worked diligently alongside FAST Enterprises to develop and implement this new system. I am pleased to recognize and showcase the hard work and dedication of all the employees who played an integral role in LEADS by highlighting the success of such a monumental and historic project,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Our agency is proud to serve the citizens of Alabama and we are dedicated to continuing to find innovative and convenient methods to provide Alabamians with premier customer service, whether it’s face to face in our local driver license offices or by enhancing online services.”

Drivers can renew their license online, update emergency contacts, make payments, upload U.S. Department of Transportation Medical Cards, and individuals can even pre-apply for an Alabama license if they are first-time drivers. ALEA’s updated webpage also features a virtual “ALEA” assistant via chat box to assist in navigating the online services and answer basic questions.

Since LEADS, thousands of customers have taken advantage of the enhanced online services, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Data collected by the agency shows 78 percent of customers now submit hardship applications online, allowing processing times to decrease from five days to one or two days.

Over 6,000 Commercial Driver License (CDL) Medical Self-Certifications are processed each month online, which has resulted in an 87% increase in approval time. Over 22,000 license renewals or duplicates are processed online per month, and over 2,000 motor vehicle reports are processed online each month.

ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director (DPS) Col. Jon Archer previously served as the agency’s Driver License Division Chief and led the division from start to finish of the project before his promotion to colonel on March 1.

“A new modernized driver license system to improve customer service and internal operations was first envisioned by Secretary Taylor several years ago and was brought to life at the direction of his leadership,” said Archer. “Through analytics and observations over the course of the past year, it is easy to mark LEADS as a huge success for the agency and the entire state of Alabama.

"Our employees worked long hours to complete this project and did an outstanding job ensuring all tasks were met and all equipment was in working order by the designated deadlines. We are grateful for their dedication as well as the continued support of Gov. Kay Ivey and the legislature for providing us with the resources needed for this monumental success," Archer said. "However, this one-year anniversary does not mark the end but only the beginning as we continue to strive for excellence and exceed customer expectations moving forward.”