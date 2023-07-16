TROY– A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Adairsville, Georgia, woman.
Hailley E. Wolski, 25, was critically injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving collided head-on with the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Ramon Stroud, 80, of Goshen. Wolski was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later died from her injuries. A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Stroud was also injured and was transported to Troy Reginal Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred on Pike County 2201, approximately 10 miles east of Troy, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.