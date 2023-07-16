Hailley E. Wolski, 25, was critically injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving collided head-on with the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Ramon Stroud, 80, of Goshen. Wolski was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later died from her injuries. A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Stroud was also injured and was transported to Troy Reginal Medical Center for treatment.