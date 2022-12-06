 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

All In Credit Union donates to holiday meals for soldiers

  • Updated
  • 0
All In Credit Union donates to holiday meals for soldiers

From left are retired Maj. Marc Snyder, All In Credit Union Board of Directors member; Jo Close, Fort Rucker Army Emergency Relief officer; Amanda Hahn, All In Credit Union marketing manager and Floyd Rodgers, All In Credit Union Board of Directors member.

 COURTESY PHOTO

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Voucher Program, which provides extra funds to soldiers and their families for holiday meals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The long-standing tradition of All In providing extra support to soldiers and their families during the holidays ensures that we’re caring for a very special group of people who serve and sacrifice for our country every day,” commented Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of Marketing for All In Credit Union.

The Holiday Food Voucher Program is funded solely by donations from the community and emphasizes providing additional funds for holiday meals to military families with children. “Working together, we’re able to demonstrate that we’re a community that cares for our soldiers and their families,” Scarbrough said. “The Holiday Food Voucher Program, which follows a stringent selection process, enables families to have funds that help make the holidays a little brighter.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday in Coffee County has claimed the life of an Elba man, according to an Alab…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Real ID deadline delayed again to 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert