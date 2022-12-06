All In Credit Union donates to holiday meals for soldiers

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Voucher Program, which provides extra funds to soldiers and their families for holiday meals.

“The long-standing tradition of All In providing extra support to soldiers and their families during the holidays ensures that we’re caring for a very special group of people who serve and sacrifice for our country every day,” commented Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of Marketing for All In Credit Union.

The Holiday Food Voucher Program is funded solely by donations from the community and emphasizes providing additional funds for holiday meals to military families with children. “Working together, we’re able to demonstrate that we’re a community that cares for our soldiers and their families,” Scarbrough said. “The Holiday Food Voucher Program, which follows a stringent selection process, enables families to have funds that help make the holidays a little brighter.”