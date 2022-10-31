All In Credit Union to honor veterans at Peanut Festival

DALEVILLE- All In Credit Union has announced the second annual “All In Credit Union Night” on Nov. 11 at the 2022 National Peanut Festival in Dothan. To celebrate this special event, All In has chosen to honor military service members by paying the price of general admission for the first 10,000 people who attend the Peanut Festival after the gates open to the public at 2:30 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

“As a credit union founded by the military, hosting ‘All In Credit Union Night’ at the Peanut Festival is a great way to recognize the sacrifice of our soldiers while adding to the fun of those attending this annual event,” said Bobby Michael, President/CEO of All In Credit Union. In addition to “All In Credit Union Night”, employees from All In will be at the Peanut Festival every evening to greet those attending the event and offer the chance to win a Rtic cooler with All In swag.

“We look forward to sharing this family event with friends, families and neighbors from the Wiregrass as we take part in a meaningful annual tradition,” Michael said.