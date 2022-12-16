Alpha Kappa Alpha helps students prepare for exams

ANDALUSIA — Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s local graduate chapter reached out recently to help students at Andalusia High School combat test anxiety. Prior to final exams at the school, members of the Kappa Pi Omega Chapter distributed booklets on test anxiety to students in grades 9-12 on Dec. 9.

Retired Col. Teresa A. Townsend of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega Chapter, which currently has approximately 135 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas.

The test anxiety booklet AKA provided numerous coping skills to reduce or manage test anxiety. Students were also provided with test-taking skills and strategies to cope with test anxiety which will give them the confidence they need to succeed on standardized and classroom tests.

“Anxiety doesn’t develop overnight, and it will take effort on the students’ part to undo its effects,” Pamela Wilkerson, Kappa Pi Omega project chairperson, said. “Utilizing test anxiety skills, students will gain strategies to help them beyond high school.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is the first historically African American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.