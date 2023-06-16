MONTGOMERY -- The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission on Friday voted to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses.

The stay was issued because of AMCC’s discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data. During this pause in proceedings, the Commission will seek an independent review of all scoring data.

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” explained AMCC Director John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The stay issued by the commission impacts the following procedural requirements of the program:

- Applicants who were awarded a license on June 12 are not required to pay the license fee by June 26;

- Applicants who were denied award of license on June 12, are not required to submit a request for investigative hearing by June 26; and

- Licenses that were awarded on June 12, will not issue on July 10.

The stay will remain in effect until lifted by the commission. Once the stay is lifted, the Commission will reconsider the award of licenses, and provide a timeline for the payment of license fees, request for investigative hearings, and issuance of licenses.