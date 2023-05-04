OZARK — Getting the military talent into the industrial workforce in Alabama is the goal of the AIDT Military Transition Program, Stinson Kennedy told those attending a quarterly “Lunch and Lean” program sponsored by the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation here Thursday.

Kennedy is the Montgomery-based Alabama Industrial Development and Training’s senior project manager and the developer and coordinator of AIDT’s year-old Military Transition Program. He is also a veteran of 22 years in the Air Force.

“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “It was everything it was cracked up to be because when I went to the recruiter, I told him I wanted a job where I get a chance to travel, work on airplanes, and not get dirty.”

His career now provides him with an opportunity to give back to those who have served their country, he said.

“We cannot guarantee you a job but we can guarantee that we can connect you to a job,” Kennedy said as he outlined for seminar participants the multitude of workforce training opportunities for military veterans, soon-to-be retirees, and military family members.

AIDT is a Department of Commerce agency, established to build state economy by recruiting and training a skilled workforce to attract new industries to the state and to expand existing industries, Kennedy said. AIDT’s Military Transition Program is designed to connect active duty, National Guard and Reserve military members, veterans transitioning into civilian careers and, in some cases, their spouses with training programs that offer in-demand skills and career opportunity.

As the workforce division of the Alabama Department of Commerce, AIDT provides a full range of customized technical training programs that are offered at no cost to employers and to the trainees, Kennedy said.

This training is in-person and issued at our AIDT training facilities or through our company partners,” he said. “We have four training centers already established and at our disposal. Training opportunities include basic machining, welding, structural fitting, robotics and manual lathe.”

“Completion of this training may lead to a skill credential and/or direct hiring with an industry partnering company in Alabama,” Kennedy said.

A partner of the AIDT Military Transition Program is the Department of Defense Skillbridge program which provides DoD personnel the opportunity to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships or internships during their last 180 days of military service. Skillbridge connects service members and veterans with industrial partners in real-world job experiences.

For military members, Skillbridge provides an invaluable chance to work and learn in civilian career areas, Kennedy said. For industry partners Skillbridge is an opportunity to access and leverage the world’s most highly trained and motivated workforce at no cost. Service members participating in Skillbridge receive their military compensation and benefits and industry partners may provide the training, an apprenticeship and work experience.

Those interested in more information on the AIDT Military Transition Program can contact Kennedy at (334) 280-4429 or skennedy@aidt.edu. “Workforce development is what we do,” he said. “We connect people with jobs.”