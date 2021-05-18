Andalusia woman dies in accident

Jenna Victoria Tuberville, 22, of Andalusia, was traveling south on Covington County 17 in a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis when it left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. As a result, Tuberville and her passenger, who were not using seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle. Tuberville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention.