 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andalusia woman dies in accident
0 comments
top story

Andalusia woman dies in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights generic
Rose, Regina

ANDALUSIA - A single-vehicle accident at approximately 8:35 a.m. Tuesday has claimed the life of a Covington County woman.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jenna Victoria Tuberville, 22, of Andalusia, was traveling south on Covington County 17 in a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis when it left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. As a result, Tuberville and her passenger, who were not using seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle. Tuberville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention.

The crash occurred approximately four miles south of the Andalusia city limits.

No additional details were released as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert