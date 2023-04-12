A long-time area tradition is now in its 34th year.

"I'm very humble and proud to see this continue on," Tim Shirley, president of Home Oil Company said. "It's great to see some of the same faces because some of you have been here since the beginning. I can't thank everyone enough for making this what it is -- it's a great team effort."

Organizers for the annual Home Oil Charity Golf Classic were on hand Wednesday for a press conference to discuss the event and the significance behind it. This year would've marked the event's 35th year had the 2020 tournament not been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is set to take place on Friday, May 12, at Highland Oaks in Dothan. Around 200 golfers from across the Wiregrass and beyond are expected to compete. Fifty teams, made up of four golfers each, are already confirmed to participate and an additional seven teams are on a wait list.

While the tournament is at full capacity for teams, a few sponsorships are still up for grabs.

"We couldn't do this without all of our sponsors; it wouldn't even be feasible," Ryan Shirley, vice president of retail for Home Oil said. "We have two closest to the pin, and three longest drive sponsorships that are still available. Any hole sign sponsors are welcomed as well."

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Wiregrass United Way, an organization that helps distribute funds to over 37 partner agencies who help individuals in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Dustin Shirley, vice president of operations for Home Oil, said the company's mission statement goes hand in hand with the tournament's goal.

"We fuel our communities so local families can prosper," Shirley said. "That's the root of what we believe in as a company and this tournament is one of the many ways we can give back to the community."

Home Oil was founded in 1966 by Tom Shirley and since then, three generations have owned the company. Walter Hill, CEO of Wiregrass United Way, is grateful for the Shirley family's continued support.

"It's almost unheard of for a fundraising event to last this long," Hill said. "Normally if you can get one to last 10 years, that is labeled a success. This is a testament to the Shirley family and the entire Home Oil company because they've been able to keep this event going for over 30 years."

Last year's tournament was met with rain, but Hill is confident the weather will be better this time around.

"I'm claiming that it's going to be gorgeous on Friday, May 12," Hill said. "But even if it does rain, we're still going to have a great time. Last year, was a still a lot of fun even though people, including some of our volunteers who were watching holes, got soaked."