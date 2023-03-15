Portions of the Wiregrass area could see another round of severe weather Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

Most of the region is under a marginal risk for severe weather. The risk covers an area populated by more than 4 million people, which includes southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the Florida Panhandle. Some areas in Florida's Big Bend, where the instability could be greater, are under a slight risk for severe weather according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS office in Tallahassee forecast Wednesday morning showed that a strong cold front will move through the Gulf Coast on Friday and a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms could potentially be ongoing out ahead and along the cold front. While the timing isn't certain, the line is expected to reach the area Friday afternoon and push out of the region overnight Friday into Saturday.

Current forecast conditions could potentially support strong to severe thunderstorm development. The primary concerns with the system are damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy rain. The overall risk of tornadoes is low, but a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Although the system is not expected to produce widespread flooding, localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas Friday into Saturday.

As of Wednesday, the marginal risk area, which is a 1 on a scale of 5 for severe weather, includes portions of Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties, including the city of Dothan. Areas in western Geneva and southwestern Coffee counties are in the slight risk area.

Once the cold front moves through the region, partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 50s to mid 60s are forecast through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will warm up towards the end of the next week with forecast highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The next chance of rain will come next Friday.