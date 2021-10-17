Answer Man: Which employers are the biggest in Houston County?

Q: Which employers are the biggest in Houston County?
A: According to information on the City of Dothan’s website, the largest employer in Houston County is Southeast Health, formerly Southeast Alabama Medical Center.
The number of employees listed for the hospital is 2,002. The Dothan and Houston County school systems are a close second, with a combined 1,973 employees.
Flowers Hospital is third on the list with 1,100 employees, followed by the City of Dothan with 936 employees.
Southern Nuclear, which operates Plant Farley on 1,850 acres along the Chattahoochee River east of Dothan, has 860 employees.
Wayne Farms, a poultry processing plant in Dothan formerly owned by Perdue Farms, has 800 employees listed on the city website but its company website lists 1,150 employees.
Jimmy Sailors
