Organizers are anticipating big crowds and lots of excitement when the annual Krewe of Kolosse (KOK) Mardi Gras Parade steps off this Saturday.

"It's like Christmas for grownups," said Harry Hall, a local attorney and a founding member of the KOK. "This is the best day of the year in Dothan, there really isn't anything bigger than this."

This year's parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. It will start on Girard Avenue before turning down Montezuma Avenue, going across Main Street, and ending on Foster Street. The parade route is nearly four miles long.

Mardi Gras wasn't celebrated much in Dothan when Hall and a group of friends decided to form the KOK. In 2014, the men's group decided that Dothan needed a Mardi Gras Parade and they applied for a city permit. Nine days later, the permit was accepted, and Dothan's Mardi Gras Parade was born.

But since that first parade, which featured five floats and two antique cars, the event has taken on a life of its own. Forty floats are expected to be in this year's parade with 13 from the KOK, three from the Order of the Black Dress (OBD), a women's group in Dothan, and the rest coming from the other Krewes that were invited to be in the parade.

Originally, the floats in the parade were just trailers with decorations. But as the event has grown, the floats have become bigger and now feature lights and music which made the group adjust the start time so the parade could end at sunset.

Hall said that the different Krewes put a lot of effort into their floats each year.

"We have some groups that are contracting to have floats made in New Orleans," Hall said. "The energy that is coming from all of our participants is just remarkable."

Hall expects a big crowd to be lining up along the parade route.

"We think that there are around 40,000 people that are on the parade route throughout the event," Hall said.

Spectators can expect just about anything to be thrown their direction from the floats. Outside of beads, most Krewes throw items such as decorative gold chains, cups, hats, hula hoops, sunglasses, and even MoonPies. If individuals don't want to keep an item that they caught, there are two trailers that will be placed on the parade route where items can be returned and eventually be used again.

Members of the KOK choose a king who rides on the last float in the parade, the king's float. The king will have 50 golden coconuts and throw them to spectators that he feels deserve them the most. The coconuts will have the year engraved on them and Hall said that those who catch them, treat it as a trophy and hold it in high regard with other Mardi Gras decorations.

Outside of the parade, there are several festivities going on in the area to keep attendees entertained. Girard Elementary, Calvary Church, First United Methodist Church, and DenneyVision will act as entertainment points on the route and feature food trucks, DJs, and face painting.

A special celebrity guest will also make an appearance during the parade.

With temperatures in the mid-50s and sunny skies expected on Saturday, Hall encourages all spectators to scope out a spot well before the parade starts.

"The streets are going to fill up so get there early, pick out your spot, and enjoy the parade," Hall said.