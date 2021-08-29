Doctors change 3-year-old's life with free surgery

“I am very happy. I am very happy that it is happening,” he said.

None of it would not have been possible without his longtime friend, Brenda Boulton.

Nelson and Boulton met 20 years ago in Grenada, where they were brought together by a mutual interest in sailboats.

Boulton, 81, of Gulf Breeze, loves to sail. The older she’s gotten, the less of it she’s been able to do, but there was once was a time when Boulton sailed from Gulf Breeze down to Grenada at least once a year.

“Usually we’d go sometime after Christmas until sometime after June when hurricane season is over down there,” Boulton said.

On one of her trips, Boulton hired Nelson to help fix her boat, and they became fast friends, staying in touch through the years. Nelson and his family would even visit Gulf Breeze occasionally to see Boulton.

In the past several years, those trips have slowed down, so it wasn’t until recently that Boulton learned her good friend’s daughter had brachial plexus birth palsy.

“When I learned about it through Mike and his sister, I knew I had to try to do something to help,” Boulton said.