The City of Dothan has declared April 10-14 as Community Development Week.

In 1986, National Community Development Week was created in order to shine some light on the Community Development Block Grant which was facing scrutiny by Congress during this time period.

The goal of the week is to educate members of Congress and the community on the importance of the CDBG program, its impact, and the need for increased program funding.

It is normally held during the congressional appropriations season so the significance of CBDG can be imparted to congressional members through local activities such as showcasing projects and sharing program impact data. These activities are conducted by CBDG grantees and program partners.

The City will use social media to promote Community Development Week and highlight CDBG's impact locally. Agencies who have been funded with CDBG will promote the week using fliers and pictures.

For more information about Community Development Week, contact Kelly Mierkowski at 334-615-4417.