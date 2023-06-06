An area resident is wanting to see change in some local parks.

"What are we teaching our children when we live by the principles that everything must be done decently and in order?" Dothan resident, Sean Davis, asked Dothan city commissioners Tuesday. "I don't think we should teach our children to be indecent in public spaces."

During privileges of the floor in Tuesday's meeting, Davis voiced his concerns about the way some children in the community have been treating open spaces in area parks.

Davis, a 1980 graduate of Dothan High School where he starred in basketball, has been a volunteer at the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center during the summer since he moved back to the area over two years ago.

"I have given up 16 weeks of my life volunteering since I moved back to Dothan," Davis said.

Since he started working with the organization, Davis has offered free training sessions for children at different parks throughout the city. One of the parks he occasionally frequents is Kinney Park in Dothan where Davis said he's seen youth abuse the greenspace in the park several times.

"The thing I want to let the city know about is appalling," Davis said. "On numerous occasions, I have seen youth of all ages and genders relieve themselves behind trees and behind any other concealment that is there."

Davis said he has spoken to Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba about adding restrooms at both Kinney Park and Byrd Park. He is also currently in the process of working with other businessmen in the city in order to create a cleaner park environment for children.

"When I grew up here as a youth, we always had adults in the neighborhood that were concerned about us having clean fun and were willing to step up to the plate," Davis said.

Outside of training the youth, Davis regularly goes to the park to work out and said for people like him who spend a substantial amount of time at the park, having acceptable facilities is crucial.

"If you frequently go to the park, you see the importance of having adequate facilities," Davis said. "If you spend more than two hours at the park, there is no way you are going to contain yourself based upon normal human functions."

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Proclaimed June 12-18 as Waste and Recycling Workers Week

— Rezoned property owned by Church Family Properties, LLC, located on Drew Road, from H-I (Heavy Industry) District to R-A (Residential, Multi-Family, High Density) District.

— Rezoned property owned by First United Methodist Church, located on West Main Street, from R-1 (Residential Single-Family, Low Density), B-1 (Central Business), and B-3 (Local Shopping) District to O-I (Office/Institutional) District.

— Rezoned property owned by Rex Lumber, located at 1371 Hodgesville Road, from L-I (Light Industry) District to H-I (Heavy Industry) District.

— Rezoned property owned by Johnnie Henderson, located at 1391 and 1415 South Oates Street, from L-I (Light Industry) District to B-2 (Highway Commercial) District.

— Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorizing the demolition and removal of the said structures.

— Approved the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects.

— Amended resolution No. 2022-382, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Leisure Services Department for allocated CDBG funding, to reflect an updated detailed budget and project scope.

— Entered into a grant award agreement with Wiregrass Foundation for the purpose of helping to fund the Wiregrass Innovation Center Project.

— Submitted a permit application and entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the 2021 B4-52 Comprehensive Sewer Basin Rehabilitation Project.

— Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to accept a Supplemental FY2023 Alabama Recycling Fund Grant Award in the amount of $150,000, and appropriated funds for said grant award.

— Agreed to acquire properties in the downtown city center for the purpose of promoting affordable housing development for an estimated amount of $375,000.

— Entered into a contract with Giber Food Service, Inc. dba We Lunch It for facilitation of catering services for the three annual sessions of the Wiregrass Law Enforcement Academy.

— Entered into a twelve-month maintenance agreement with U.S. Business Products for a Sharp Copier located in the Finance Department at an estimated cost of $72 per month.

— Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Avery Landscape and Associates, LLC for the 2023 CDBG East Selma Street Sidewalk Project in the amount of $180,037.

— Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed, Notice of Award and other related contract documents to Palmer Electric Construction Company for Generator Installation at the 1331 Prevatt Road. and the 5380 Lingo Road well sites for the sum of $367,324.

— Applied for and accepted a reimbursable grant from the State of Alabama Workforce Stabilization Plan for employee crane training to be provided by Crane U as facilitated by Wallace Community College.

— Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the City, and appropriated funds for said bids and purchases.

— Approved advance travel requests for City employees.