TUSCALOOSA--A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Colin Portwood of Ariton was named to the Presidents List;

Natalie Kennedy of Brantley was named to the Presidents List;

Madelyn Shurden of Brantley was named to the Deans List;

Ally-Anna Outlaw of Brundidge was named to the Deans List;

Catharine Stockstill of Brundidge was named to the Presidents List;

Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Deans List;

Micah Smith of Daleville was named to the Deans List;

Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Deans List;

Benjamin Bailey of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Jeff Bell of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Christopher Beltz of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Wyatt Bennett of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Tyler Bradley of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Owen Burrow of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Cooper Charlton of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Monica Conger of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Ashton Daniels of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Olivia Davis of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Alayna Dean of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Alyssa George of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Charles Graham of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Anaiya Hornsby of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Matthew Hutson of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Ethan Kimball of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Olivia Parker of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Colton Payne of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Akiyah Peterson of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Connor Purvis of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Chloe Register of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Alijyanah Sanders of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Madison Sieving of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Raegan Windham of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Syiera Youngblood of Enterprise was named to the Deans List;

Ava Antonello of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List;

Madison Askins of New Brockton was named to the Deans List;

Leticia Calloway of New Brockton was named to the Deans List;

William Page of New Brockton was named to the Deans List;

Garyn Blair of Opp was named to the Deans List;

Taylor Carnley of Opp was named to the Presidents List;

Christian Drew of Opp was named to the Deans List;

Sarah Rhodes of Opp was named to the Presidents List;

Katherine Smith of Opp was named to the Presidents List;

Rafay Bajwa of Troy was named to the Deans List;

Jonah Brooks of Troya was named to the Deans List;

Emma Carr of Troy was named to the Deans List;

Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the Presidents List;

Tionna Douglas Cargle of Troy was named to the Presidents List;

Jared Fuller of Troy was named to the Deans List; and,

Jackson Thomas of Youngblood was named to the Deans List.

