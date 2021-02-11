Area students on Dean's, President's Lists named for UA Fall 2020 term

Matthew Hutson of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.

Cynthia Keen of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.

Mary Kelly of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.

Kaela Knight of Dothan was named to the Deans List.

Catherine Knowles of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.

Kimora Leggett of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.

Thomas Lewis of Ashford was named to the Presidents List.

John Love of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.

Riley Marchand of Luverne was named to the Deans List.

Preston McAlhany of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.

Jordan McDonough of Dothan was named to the Deans List.

Anna Murph of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.

Edwin Olea of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.

Hailey Paris of Opp was named to the Deans List.

Hannah Parker of Headland was named to the Deans List.