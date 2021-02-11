Area students on Dean's, President's Lists named for UA Fall 2020 term

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Area students who made the lists include:
Claire Atkins of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
Rebekah Ballard of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Hunter Blackmon of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Aleah Brown of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Gavin Capehart of New Brockton was named to the Presidents List.
Nikolas Clark of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Drake Clifton of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Amber Daum of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Katherine Fountain of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Antonio Hodge of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Austin McWaters of Elba was named to the Deans List.
Javarius Norris of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Ty Scott of Headland was named to the Deans List.
James Tew of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Leanne Turner of Abbeville was named to the Presidents List.
Amber Welborn of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Logan Broxton of Clopton was named to the Deans List.
Taylor Adams of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Payton Arias of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Lucy Calton of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
Emily Church of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Mitchell Crutchfield of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Danielle Deal of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Genesis Drake of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Audrey Earnest of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jared Edge of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Morgan Feagin of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jeremiah Forte' of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Benjamin Garrison of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
Emma Gaster of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Christopher Goulart of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
John Griffin of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Ashley Hanks of Hartford was named to the Presidents List.
Hannah Harper of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Alexandria Holdbrooks of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Katherine Hufham of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Kelby Hutchison of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Madison Jennings of Geneva was named to the Deans List.
Anna Johnson of Luverne was named to the Deans List.
Madeline Johnson of Elba was named to the Deans List.
Harrison Labanowski of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Madison Le of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ha Eun Lim of Madison was named to the Deans List.
Alexander Lund of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
John Mcallister of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Alexandra McDonough of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Alisa Mills of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Murphy of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
James Phillips of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Jackson Reeves of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Elijah Sawyers of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Paola Sommer of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Thomas Speigner of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Nicholas Staffieri of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Stewart of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Jacie Thurman of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ashley White of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
John Williams of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Shelby Wood of Skipperville was named to the Deans List.
Ivy Murphy of Newton was named to the Deans List.
Colin Robbins of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ward Smith of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Tavia Stanford of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Cody Rivera of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Raza Bajwa of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Nathan Barry of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs was named to the Deans List.
Anna Burrow of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Colton Carpenter of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Audra Cotter of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Emily Daffron of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Arin Danley of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Collin Dean of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Kendall Demirjian of Daleville was named to the Presidents List.
Amanda Dillard of Hartford was named to the Deans List.
Marissa Elkins of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Graysen Faulk of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Lana Fuqua of Abbeville was named to the Presidents List.
Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Andy Garcia of New Brockton was named to the Deans List.
Abbie Glass of Opp was named to the Deans List.
William Godwin of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Marilaine Granberry of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Lillie Harrison of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Riley Hines of Edmond was named to the Presidents List.
Charles Hoekenga of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Cheyanna Huston-McCrea of Daleville was named to the Presidents List.
Robert Hutson of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Jackson of Elba was named to the Deans List.
Emily Jackson of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Marli Jones of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Rebecca Josey of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Jacey Kelley of Newton was named to the Presidents List.
Chase Layton of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Delaney Lynn of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Sierra Lynn of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Amelia Mcgowan of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Porter Mitchell of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Michael Murray of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Payne of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Evin Peckham of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Faith Powell of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Tamia Rivers of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Caroline Robinson of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Julie Sommer of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Claire Sullivan of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Conner Taylor of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Carrie Tew of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Cassandra Thomas of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Zahra Vance of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Taylor Vaughan of Geneva was named to the Presidents List.
Nicola Voss of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Abby Wells of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Tessa Worley of Florala was named to the Presidents List.
Megan Andrews of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Tristan Andrews of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Ava Antonello of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Tamara Appling of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
David Carroll of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Canaan Coleman of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Veronica Cooper of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Tianna Dawkins of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Miguel Diaz of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
William Dixon of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Dorminey of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Micah Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Carter Elmore of Cottonwood was named to the Presidents List.
Jamison Eubanks of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Elizabeth Evans of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emma Flournoy of Slocomb was named to the Presidents List.
Samuel Garcia of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Kaitlyn Gibbons of Midland City was named to the Deans List.
William Giles of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Alison Glass of Kinston was named to the Presidents List.
Kiara Griffin of Ariton was named to the Deans List.
Avery Groover of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Andrew Hodge of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Katie Howell of Foley was named to the Deans List.
Kenzie Hughes of Troy was named to the Presidents List.
Natalie Kennedy of Brantley was named to the Deans List.
Alexis Kilcrease of Headland was named to the Deans List.
William Lee of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Rachel Lesh of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Megan Ludlam of Abbeville was named to the Presidents List.
Rebecca Martin of Webb was named to the Deans List.
Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Mitchell of Florala was named to the Deans List.
Sarah Murray of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Petranka of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Allison Register of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Le Asia Smith of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Robert Smith of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Ava Smolcic of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Jeneciah Starling of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Jaden Thomley of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Emily Grace Turner of Luverne was named to the Deans List.
Donald Vardaman of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Joan Warner of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Hunter Welch of Hartford was named to the Presidents List.
Lauren Wheeler of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Shenari Wilson of Troy was named to the Deans List.
Raegan Windham of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Thomas Wright of Midland City was named to the Deans List.
McAllister Skeen of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Cetoria Stampley of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Brooke Meyer of Brantley was named to the Presidents List.
Catrina Albertson of Newton was named to the Deans List.
Victoria Albertson of Newton was named to the Presidents List.
Abby Armstrong of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Henry Barnett IV of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Emily Beckett of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Endiya Billins of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Kirsten Boise of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Zachary Chorn of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Jett Clayton of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Morgan Collier of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Jaycilynn Conger of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Nathan Cooper of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Laura Croft of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
William Deloach of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Anna Do of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Dorsey of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Cecily Downey of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Christian Drew of Opp was named to the Presidents List.
Mary Dulaney of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
William Edwards of Midland City was named to the Presidents List.
Jordan Eleby of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Anne Espy of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Stephen Fischer of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Ashleigh Frith of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Christina Green of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Haley Habbard of Daleville was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Haley of Elba was named to the Presidents List.
Clayton Hall of Geneva was named to the Deans List.
Jackson Helms of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Caroline Horn of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Matthew Hutson of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Cynthia Keen of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Mary Kelly of Ozark was named to the Presidents List.
Kaela Knight of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Catherine Knowles of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Kimora Leggett of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Thomas Lewis of Ashford was named to the Presidents List.
John Love of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Riley Marchand of Luverne was named to the Deans List.
Preston McAlhany of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Jordan McDonough of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Anna Murph of Eufaula was named to the Presidents List.
Edwin Olea of Slocomb was named to the Deans List.
Hailey Paris of Opp was named to the Deans List.
Hannah Parker of Headland was named to the Deans List.
Raley Pasibe of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Elizabeth Prophet of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Daphne Rivera of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Elizabeth Schisler of Ozark was named to the Deans List.
Dawson Shelley of Ashford was named to the Deans List.
Brycen Shiver of Columbia was named to the Deans List.
Morgan Shriver of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Chris Sieving of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Vada Snuggs of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Ronald Sommer of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Kirsten Standifer of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
Madelyn Steele of Headland was named to the Presidents List.
Clayton Suddarth of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Victoria Taylor of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Jaala Torrence of Dothan was named to the Deans List.
Annabelle Warner of Enterprise was named to the Deans List.
John Warren of Eufaula was named to the Deans List.
Andrew Williams of Enterprise was named to the Presidents List.
Sarina Williams of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
Anna Winfrey of Dothan was named to the Presidents List.
