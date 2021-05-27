Area veterans find success through Troy's Small Business Development Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pretty soon, sights were being set on expansion in the Dothan market, but McDonough said they needed to have a plan, so a $200 investment in a NxLevel course seemed like a good way to get started.

NxLevel is a multi-session course designed for small business people who want to start or grow a business and need the skills to test the feasibility of their business concept. Participants develop business plans and cover various business topics.

“Harry Grier was our instructor, and when we got to the week where we had to forecast our financials, the forecast told us we were headed toward bankruptcy. The numbers told us that,” McDonough said. “We knew we were in trouble and we brought it to the attention of the SBDC staff. They started working with us and we started retooling the company.”

One of the solutions was to pay off debt quickly. Again, a military retirement helped the partners push all their resources into the company.

“You get out of it (the SBDC) what you put into it. If you don’t engage them, they can’t help you,” he said. “But it is a very leverageable asset. I don’t think people know how to use their local SBDC. It’s that planner, mentor, and someone to bounce ideas off of.”