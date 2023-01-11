Ariton couple charged with aggravated child abuse still in jail

ENTERPRISE — An Ariton couple charged with aggravated child abuse remain in Coffee County Jail with no bonds set following separate hearings before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson Wednesday.

Brittany Faye Dakota Taylor, 19, and Nate Warren Smith, 20, were arrested Monday in connection with a December 2022 Coffee County DHR report that states that a 4-month-old child “suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.”

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents “which caused serious injuries” alleged to have occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, 2022 during which the child ended up with broken ribs, a compression fracture in vertebrae, and a leaking lymphatic duct in the child’s chest resulting in respiratory arrest.

Following their arrests Monday, Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson held separate online hearings for the couple and explained to both that they would be held without bond, pending the results of their “Aniah’s Law” hearings which he set for Wednesday.

Wilson took Taylor’s request for bond during her hearing Wednesday under advisement. Wilson postposed Smith’s hearing because Smith had initially told the judge that he would retain an attorney but Wednesday told the court that he would need a court appointed attorney. Wilson appointed Elba attorney Alyse Fowler to represent Smith and set a Jan. 20 “Aniah’s Law” hearing for him.

The charges facing Smith and Taylor fall under the parameters of “Aniah’s Law,” which allows prosecutors and judges broader discretion in requesting and denying bond to those accused of committing violent crimes. More than 90 state legislators signed on to co-sponsor the bill which is now law.

“Aniah’s Law” is named after a 19-year-old college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was abducted from a convenience store in Mobile and killed. The man charged in Blanchard’s death had been free on a $280,000 bond after he was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred in Montgomery in Jan. 2019.

The new law makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bond and it’s parameters include the charge of aggravated abuse of a child under the age of six.