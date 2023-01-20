Ariton man remains in Coffee County Jail pending judge’s decision

ENTERPRISE — An Ariton man charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2022 Coffee County Department of Human Resources report alleging “serious physical injury” to a four-month-old child that resulted in respiratory arrest remains in Coffee County Jail after a two-hour court hearing here before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson Friday afternoon.

After hearing nearly two hours of testimony by Coffee County Sheriff Investigator Zach Worsham, Wilson told Nate Warren Smith, 20, that he will take his request for bond under advisement.

Smith has been in Coffee County Jail since he and the mother of the infant, Brittany Faye Dakota Taylor, 19, were arrested Jan. 9 arrest in connection with the incidents alleged to have occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, 2022, during which the child ended up with broken ribs, a compression fracture in vertebrae, and a leaking lymphatic duct in the child’s chest resulting in respiratory arrest.

Following their arrests, Wilson held separate online hearings for the couple and explained to both that they would be held without bond, pending the results of their “Aniah’s Law” hearing. Aniah’s Law” is named after a 19-year-old college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was killed by a man free on $280,000 bond on 2019 kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder charges. The new law makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bond and its parameters include the charge of aggravated child abuse.

Taylor is out of jail on $180,000 bond set by Wilson after a separate hearing. “While the allegations of the crime are extremely egregious and the injuries to the victim appalling, the court is nevertheless of the opinion that bail in this case is due to be set and that there are conditions of release that the court is satisfied will reasonable ensure the defendant’s appearance in court and protect the safety of the community or any person,” Wilson wrote in his decision filed one day after Taylor’s court hearing before him in Enterprise. Wilson noted that Taylor, a lifelong resident of Coffee County and a graduate of New Brockton High School, has no criminal history and no history of failing to appear before the court. As a condition of setting bond, Wilson ruled that Taylor may not have any contact directly or indirectly with the child or the caregivers of the child, may not leave the state and must inform the court of any change of address from her County Road 127 address in Ariton.

Smith’s hearing had been postponed until Friday because Smith had initially told the judge that he would retain an attorney but then told the court that he would need a court appointed attorney. Wilson appointed Elba attorney Alyse Fowler to represent Smith.

Friday Worsham told the court that the injuries to the baby had been detected by pediatricians at an Ozark clinic where the parents brought him. The baby was then transported by ambulance to a Dothan hospital and ultimately airlifted to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham where a medical child abuse expert determined that the injuries to the infant were conducive to having been squeezed around the chest area roughly. To inflict the injuries of that severity, the 11-pound infant would have had to been picked up and squeezed by an adolescent or adult person, Worsham told the court, reading from a medical report by Dr. Michael Alan Taylor, Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Child Abuse Division at Children’s of Alabama.

Worsham said the sheriff’s office became involved in the investigation after a report from the Coffee County DHR alleging aggravated child abuse. He said he interviewed Taylor and Smith three times each, separately, before they were arrested. They both told him that the child may have rolled off the mattress that the three of them slept on, on the floor of her father’s home. Smith had told Worsham that a dog living at the home had jumped up on him while he was holding the baby which might have resulted in the injuries.

Worsham said that the child abuse specialists at Children’s Hospital reported that neither of those explanations would have resulted in the extensive injuries to the baby.

Worsham said that Taylor asked to speak with him after the couple were arrested and told Worsham that she had been in the bath at the home Nov. 27, and she heard the baby cry, so she got out of the bath to see if everything was alright. It was the next morning that she noticed that the baby appeared to be in pain, and they took the baby to the pediatric clinic.

Smith remains in jail on no bond pending Wilson’s decision.