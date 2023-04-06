An armored truck driver was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from his employer's deliveries, according to police.

Terry Scott Brown, 50, of Dothan, is charged with one count first-degree theft. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

According to Dothan Police, the department has been investigating an alleged theft that was reported by a local armored delivery service. The company reported that thousands of dollars was missing from the deposits of several businesses they transport for.

Aside from the police investigation, the company conducted its own internal investigation. It discovered that a single employee, who was later identified as Brown, was responsible for the missing money.