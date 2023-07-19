After a highly successful expo in 2022, Fort Novosel is excited to host Aviation Industry Days once again. This year’s event—the 10th Annual Army Aviation Industry Days—will welcome over 400 industry participants and over 50 exhibits that include experts from across this great nation and showcases some of the latest and greatest in aviation technology.

The expo booths and static displays will be open to the public on Aug. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and again on Aug. 10th from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

While the expo booths and static displays at The Landing Zone are open to the public and the event is free, the briefings and social events are for paid attendees, industry partners, or by invitation only.