DETROIT ARSENAL, Michigan – The U.S. Army has announced the name of its newest infantry assault vehicle – the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, which honors the heroic legacies of two soldiers divided by time but joined by their common name and valor.

Formerly known as the Mobile Protected Firepower, the M10 Booker represents a new, modernized capability for the Army, allowing light maneuver forces to overmatch adversaries.

During a celebration of the Army’s 248th birthday at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville described how the Army is undergoing its greatest transformation in over forty years.

“The M10 is the Army’s newest combat vehicle and is one of the 24 new systems that we are putting in the hands of soldiers in 2023,” McConville said. “We have been consistent and persistent in our modernization priorities, and we are delivering.”

The Booker provides infantry brigades with greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances, and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain.

The vehicle platform honors two enlisted Army soldiers who served our nation selflessly during times of great conflict – Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Robert D. Booker, who perished in World War II, and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, who died from injuries sustained in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle is named in [their] honor because it will accomplish what they both did – enabling squads to continue pushing forward through heavy machine-gun fire while protecting our most important weapon system: our Soldiers,” said McConville.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle brings a new level of lethality and protection to our infantry forces and will allow our soldiers to gain and maintain the speed and momentum that is critical on the modern battlefield.

“Our soldiers will now have an infantry assault vehicle in a protected sense with decisive lethality to destroy the threats that took the lives of these two incredible soldiers,” said Mr. Doug Bush, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

World War II

Pvt. Robert D. Booker, from Nebraska, joined the Army in June 1942. After basic training, he supported the Allied North African campaign in Tunisia with the 34th Infantry Division.

On April 9, 1943, despite hostile enemy fire, Booker crossed nearly 200 yards of open field near Fondouk, Tunisia, carrying a machine gun and a box of ammunition. Once he reached his intended location, Booker set up his machine gun and began firing on enemy targets. After being shot and injured, he continued firing his weapon and eventually destroyed an enemy machine gun. As he turned to fire on a second enemy machine gun, Booker was shot again, this time fatally. Before he died, however, Booker remained restrained and unfazed as he continued to encourage his squad and help direct their fire.

Pvt. Booker acted without regard for his own safety. His initiative and courage continue to remain an example of the highest standard of self-sacrifice and fidelity to duty. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart in 1944.

Operation Iraqi Freedom

Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, from Pennsylvania, enlisted in the Army in 1987 and served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, Booker served with the 3rd Infantry Division.

Booker’s unit led an offensive armored attack – now famously known as “Thunder Run” – into Baghdad, Iraq on April 5, 2003, which subsequently resulted in the collapse of the Saddam Hussein regime. During the raid, Booker’s platoon came under heavy small-arms and rocket-propelled-grenade fire.

Booker immediately reacted, communicated the situation to his chain of command, returned fire with his mounted machine gun and reassured his crew that they would make it to their objective. When his machine gun malfunctioned, Booker disregarded his personal safety and took up an exposed prone position on the top of his tank. While still engaged by heavy enemy fire, he maintained communication with his platoon, destroyed an enemy vehicle and effectively protected his platoon’s flank. Booker continued to engage the enemy and protect his platoon while exposed for nearly five miles, until he was fatally wounded. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroic efforts in combat.

A ceremony will be held with the families of Pvt. Booker and Staff Sgt. Booker at a later date this year.

The Army’s last named combat vehicle platform was the M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle, also named for two soldiers. Other combat vehicles named in honor of soldiers include the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, and the former M60 Patton Tank.

The M10 Booker is the Army’s first vehicle to be named after a soldier who fought in a post 9/11 war.