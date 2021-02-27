Around the Wiregrass

Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will host a Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Honorable William "Bill" Cooper, Mayor of the City of Enterprise. Cooper is a retired educator and has taken his place in history as the first African American to serve as mayor of Enterprise. The members will also celebrate other notable firsts during the program, honoring those who have made history in various categories of service. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear Cooper's message in the church's sanctuary with all health directives and guidelines in place, on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. For more information, call 334-477-1962 or 334-701-5853.

Dothan Leisure Services will hold tai chi, yoga and special needs yoga classes beginning in March. Tai chi classes will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting March 1. Yoga classes will begin March 2 and will be offered on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. All tai chi and yoga classes will be held at the Westgate Tennis Center with Whitnye Casey as the instructor. Each course is $10 per class. Participants can register and pay at the time of the class. A special needs yoga series will be held at the Rotary Miracle Field Complex in Westgate Park starting March 1 with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. To register for the special needs yoga classes, contact Adam Godwin at 334-615-3720 or agodwin2@dothan.org. Registration is $80 per month with fee reduction waivers available through the Jon Lee Foundation. Call 334-615-3720 to receive a waiver form.