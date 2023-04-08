ENTERPRISE — An arrest has been made in Colorado Springs in connection with the death of an Enterprise man, found shot in the chest Friday in a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue here.

Ethan Stuckey, age 18, was arrested by members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force Police Department and the Alabama Fugitive Task Force in Colorado early Saturday morning, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Russell Stuckey, 42, of Enterprise was found dead at about 6 p.m. Friday by the Enterprise Fire Department during its response to the call of a gas leak at the home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.

Haglund said that EPD detectives discovered the victim’s cause of death was due to at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, Haglund said. "EPD detectives are actively investigating this homicide."

In the early morning hours on Saturday, EPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Ethan Stuckey of Enterprise for the murder of Russell Stuckey, Haglund said.

"EPD detectives worked through the night with our law enforcement partners to assist in the coordination of this apprehension," Haglund said. "Members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. EPD detectives will begin working on the extradition process to bring the suspect back to Enterprise."

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Elba PD, Colorado Springs PD, Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance in this investigation, Haglund said.

Haglund said no further information will be released at this time.