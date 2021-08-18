Arrow Exterminators announces acquisition of Copter Pest Control in Enterprise

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has announced the merger and acquisition of Copter Pest Control, a full-service company focusing on residential and commercial pest and termite control in Coffee and Dale counties in Southeast Alabama.
This transaction allows Arrow to grow and reach more residential and commercial customers with a full line of services and provides Arrow with a larger presence in the Wiregrass region.
“We are excited to welcome the team members and customers of Copter Pest Control to the Arrow family,” said Emily Thomas Kendrick, chief executive officer of Arrow Exterminators. “Copter’s service professionals are highly effective, efficient and diligent and every team member has an amazing level of respect for their customers, making Copter Pest a perfect fit for us.”
Kendrick went on to say, “We will maintain Copter’s current office and operate as Arrow Exterminators, giving us 16 service centers throughout the state of Alabama and further strengthening our presence in Lower Alabama.”
“We started looking for a company to merge with earlier this year, a company that would first take care of our team members and treat them as family” said James “Jimbo” Grimsley Jr., president of Copter Pest Control. “When we met with Arrow, we knew we were with the right team as Arrow is obsessed about how customers and employees are treated. We are so happy to join a fellow family-owned and operated company and be a part of the Arrow family and be able to offer our long-time customers an expanded range of services.”
Copter Pest Control was established in 1959 in Enterprise and has served the Southeastern part of Alabama for nearly three generations.
Family owned and operated since 1964, Arrow Exterminators is the sixth largest pest and termite control company in the United States ranked by revenue. Arrow boasts a modern fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles, 145 service centers, 2,750 team members with revenues exceeding $300 million and in 2021 was named a Top 5 USA Workplace.