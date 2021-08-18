Arrow Exterminators announces acquisition of Copter Pest Control in Enterprise

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has announced the merger and acquisition of Copter Pest Control, a full-service company focusing on residential and commercial pest and termite control in Coffee and Dale counties in Southeast Alabama.

This transaction allows Arrow to grow and reach more residential and commercial customers with a full line of services and provides Arrow with a larger presence in the Wiregrass region.

“We are excited to welcome the team members and customers of Copter Pest Control to the Arrow family,” said Emily Thomas Kendrick, chief executive officer of Arrow Exterminators. “Copter’s service professionals are highly effective, efficient and diligent and every team member has an amazing level of respect for their customers, making Copter Pest a perfect fit for us.”

Kendrick went on to say, “We will maintain Copter’s current office and operate as Arrow Exterminators, giving us 16 service centers throughout the state of Alabama and further strengthening our presence in Lower Alabama.”