ASHFORD — The Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority (ADRA) has retained a Dothan-based marketing agency to develop a project to highlight the history of the Ashford Train Depot.

Like Mind Marketing will work with Ashford resident and local historian June Layton, who will discuss in videos the purpose and use of each historical piece of memorabilia in the train depot.

ADRA Chairman Brad Kimbro said Layton is the perfect person to speak on the subject.

“This is going to be an extensive and time-consuming project, but Mrs. Layton is the only one in town that knows the true history of many of the historical objects and photos that have been collected over the years," Kimbro said.

The goal of the ADRA and the City of Ashford is to eventually use these videos in a future museum. They hope that the museum will become a popular destination for school field trips and residents of the Wiregrass.

Like Mind Marketing expects the project to be finished by the end of March 2023.