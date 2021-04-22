Ashley White of Dothan recognized during The University of Alabama Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Conference

Presentation Abstract: Social interactions can significantly alter future behavior, but we lack an understanding of the learning mechanisms behind building the memories that influence behavior. In mangrove rivulus fish, Kryptolebias marmoratus, winners of social competitions tend to go on winning streaks while losers tend to go on losing streaks. This study aims to manipulate the ability for mangrove rivulus fish to form 'social' memories by activating and blocking the receptors in the brain that facilitate learning. Focal fish will compete against a trained loser (forcing a winning experience), a trained winner (forcing a losing experience), or no one (control). From there, focal fish receiving one of those experiences will be exposed to MK-801, Nicotine, MK-801 and Nicotine, or nothing. MK-801 blocks the receptors involved with memory formation, while nicotine opposes the effects of MK-801. After 24 hours, focal fish will fight against a naive, size-matched opponent and the results will be recorded. Our prediction is that fish receiving the MK-801 treatment will have no recollection of the fight and have a 50:50 chance of winning the fight against the naive opponent. Fish exposed to Nicotine should have a heightened learning experience and previous winners and losers are expected to win and lose proportionately more against the naive opponent, respectively. For the MK-801 and Nicotine dual treatment, we expect that receptor activation and blockage will cancel out, thus making it an ordinary learning experience, where the focal fish should lose if it lost the first time and win if it won the first time. Fish that are not exposed to pharmacological manipulation should remember and replicate the results from its first fight (e.g., winners win again, losers lose again). The focal fish that did not compete prior to being exposed to treatments will serve as an 'experience' control and should have a 50:50 chance of winning the fight against a naive opponent regardless of how neurochemistry was manipulated. Our results will enlighten us about whether and how learning and memory mechanisms influence dynamics and outcomes of aggressive social interactions.