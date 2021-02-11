 Skip to main content
Atakan Sahinkaya of Troy named to Dean’s List at Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Illinois – Atakan Sahinkaya of Troy was named to Lewis University’s Dean’s List for the 2020 Fall Semester.

Sahinkaya is studying Business Administration at Lewis University.

Just under 1,600 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.

