DALEVILLE-A Daleville man is in Dale County Jail on no bond after being arrested Thursday on multiple charges, to include attempted murder.

Ralf Meisel, 49, was arrested by Daleville Department of Public Safety officers Thursday after they responded to a call in the 200 Block of Hickory Tree Lane about a man armed with a firearm, according to Daleville DPS Director Chief John Crawford. “Officers arrived on the scene, and began a search to clear the area."

Meisel hid behind a parked vehicle on the side of the residence and ambushed the officers with a firearm. During the encounter, authorities were able to disarm the suspect and take him into custody with minimum force, Crawford said.

In addition to the one charge of attempted murder, Meisel is with one count with one count of second-degree assault, menacing, and disorderly conduct.

A police officer sustained nonlife threatening injuries during the incident. The case is still under investigation by the Daleville Department of Public Safety, Crawford said.