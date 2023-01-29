Auman honored for 'making a difference'

OZARK — A man called “a servant of the Lord, of the First United Methodist Church family and the community of Ozark,” was presented Sunday a gold key to the city and a quilt handcrafted from “Make A Difference Day” T-shirts spanning the 30 years since the project’s inception in this Dale County city.

A visibly surprised Chuck Auman was presented the gold key by Ozark City Councilman Les Perault and the quilt, crafted by Lynn Aley Howe, by longtime family friend Patty Fenn at the start of the FUMC church service Sunday.

The purpose of Make a Difference Day is simply to demonstrate that Christian giving, and brotherhood extend beyond church walls, said Auman, who started the project in Ozark in 1996. “It’s to show that concerned Christians can make a difference one project at a time, no matter how large or small.”

The retired civil servant shakes his head and smiles as he realizes that the service day project is now more than a quarter century old. “It was really just a suggestion to my Sunday School class that we initiate such a project here after I read an article about Make a Difference Day in the newspaper that was sponsoring it nationwide,” he said. “Because it was my suggestion, I was appointed chairman.”

Twenty-two members of the Ozark First UMC John Wesley Sunday school Class participated in that first service project on Oct. 26, 1996, which was landscaping the Ozark Dale County Public Library. They cleaned the yard, planted flowers, filled holes, trimmed bushes, removed old stumps and edged 400 feet of sidewalk and driveway. They filled four truckloads of trash. “We were proud of the trash piles as that was one measure of progress,” Auman said. Inside the library, the class indexed and filed 44,000 library cards.

The John Wesley Sunday School Class project received national recognition in a newspaper magazine and as a result, a $2,000 donation from actor Paul Newman and his food company, Newman’s Own. In a May 29, 1997, proclamation to the FUMC of Ozark, signed by then Gov. Fob James Jr., the John Wesley Sunday School Class was commended for making a difference within their own community.

“That got the community’s attention and the project expanded beyond our church, which we were very happy about,” Auman said. He and his wife, the late Pat Parker Auman, continued to work each year on the annual service project. “

“Over the years, countless shelves and walls have been painted, community centers organized, food pantries stocked, yards and cemeteries have been cleaned and that is just the tip of the iceberg,” Fenn said. “Community members from all walks of life have worked side by side, young and old alike have seen the values of serving others and pouring into your community.

“Chuck has been faithful to serve, support and cheer lead every step of the way,” Fenn added. “Our community and church family have been blessed beyond measure by his services, commitment and selfless obedience to not only be a ‘hearer’ of The Word — to love your neighbors — but also be a ‘doer’ of The Word.”

“Perhaps in the future, we can involve the entire church and someday the entire community,” Auman wrote in his 1997 Make a Difference Day after-action report notes. “It’s with a certain amount of pride that we can say that we did exactly that,” he said Sunday.