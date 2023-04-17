CLAYHATCHEE- Dressed head to toe in white, gold, lace and sequins, the B Team Angels shared their “musical ministry of happiness,” with those attending the bell ringing and dinner on the grounds at the historic Providence Chapel here Saturday.

Activities at the event hosted by the Old Providence Foundation members began with a covered dish luncheon in the outdoor pavilion at the Rose Cottage next door to the church, located at 88 Providence Lane here.

The ringing of the bell atop the wooden church built in 1887 was the call to worship inside the church that once served as the sanctuary for Providence Baptist Church. “The bell is rung today just as it did for generations of worshippers,” said Old Providence Foundation member Edna Brunson.

The Old Providence Foundation is all-volunteer and all donations go directly to support the ongoing maintenance and improvements, said Brunson. “Since 2010, Old Providence Foundation has welcomed members of Clayhatchee and the surrounding community, both past and present, to celebrate their shared history,” she explained. Serving with Brunson on the Old Providence Foundation Board are Gayle Pouncy, Danny Fulford, and Karen Smith.

The B-Team Angels, under the direction of team leader and initiator of the group Janet Williams, perform at nursing homes, hospitals, churches, senior citizen center, schools, community organizations and charity benefits. “We go anywhere we can spread the love of Jesus Christ,” Williams said about the group she started with longtime friend Ann Kasler in 1998 after meeting the North Alabama B Team Angels who had performed at the now-defunct Women’s Christian Club meeting in Dothan.

“We decided that this was something that we wanted to do,” she said. “Our first show was in Panama City that year, with the North Alabama B Team Angels and we’ve been performing ever since.

The group name comes from the North Alabama Angels. Both groups of B Team Angels dress in white, gold, silver because that is how real angels dress, Williams said.

“Our main purpose is to spread joy, happiness, laughter and love through Jesus Christ,” said Williams. “There are so many lonely people who need a smile, a hug, or an encouraging word.”

“We get a lot more joy out of it than we give,” she added.

Also at the service, former Clayhatchee Mayor Deloris Salter who was the Old Providence Foundation secretary at the time of her death last year was honored. Her daughter, Sandra Shellhouse, was presented a plaque in her mother’s honor to place in the butterfly garden in front of Rose Cottage created in Salter’s honor.

The late Mitchell Triplett, a lifetime foundation member and a person who was instrumental in the efforts to preserve and restore the chapel was honored. Robert and Donna Ming and Virgil and Janis Thompson were recognized as lifetime members of the foundation for their generous support of and contributions to the church’s preservation effort.

In 2010, the church transferred ownership of the chapel to the Old Providence Foundation, which had been created to preserve and maintain the building as an event venue. The building was moved to its current location and restored in 2010.