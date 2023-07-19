As the state of Alabama hosts the annual Back-to-School Tax Free sales tax holiday July 21-23, the City of Enterprise is hosting a Back 2 School Bash downtown.

The event will kick off Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in “The Nook,” located at 123 South Main St., and will feature music, games, face painting, food trucks, and prizes.

“We will have bingo cards available at a Main Street Enterprise tent, which will encourage shoppers to visit our downtown businesses to play a game for the chance to win an impressive prize basket,” Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Our downtown businesses are extending their hours and offering special giveaways and discounts to help shoppers get the most bang for their buck.”

The Back 2 School Bash continues Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Shoppers must return their completed bingo cards to the Main Street Enterprise tent to be entered in the grand prize drawing on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Enterprise adopted the sales tax holiday during the April 18 city council meeting. Retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax exempt during the sales tax holiday.