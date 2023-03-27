OZARK- Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker credits "teamwork" for the state and national accolades the Dale County Schools have earned during his six years in the top slot at the seven-school system.

Dale County is the only county system in Alabama that has an “A” on federal and state report cards, that has the most construction projects ever, and that has the highest financial reserves in the history of the school system, Baker said. “And we will continue to raise the bar to create more opportunities and success for students.”

Baker visits schools in his system each day. "The central office staff, the leaders/teachers at the school level, the local school and auxiliary support staff, and the great team of bus drivers create great cultures for learning,” Baker said, adding appreciation for the “support and dedication” of the board of education.

There is a system-wide “team effort” of 420 employees serving over 3,200 students in the seven schools, Baker said, adding that he strives to surround the students with “great people that put students first in all decisions.”

His goal continues to be to create a well-rounded student ready to be a good citizen and ready for college or the workforce, Baker said. “The administration makes it a priority for this to occur in a safe, clean, well-managed environment where students are surrounded by loving, caring adults.”

Baker says that Dale County Schools currently has a $45.2 million annual budget which has balanced for six consecutive years. Projects completed or underway include three new gyms, a complete renovation of a school, new classroom construction on three campuses, additions/renovations to two gymnasiums, a new Agri-Science building, and a new state of the art Career Tech Center called the Bridge Academy.

The construction did not create any burden on the taxpayers, Baker said, citing “state bonds, grants, and by controlling wasteful spending,” as the source of funds. Baker said the system has received multiple grants, including the Rural Utilities Service Grant, that allows all students in Dale County have access to a Chrome Book device and every classroom has a digital View Sonic panel. “This one-to-one initiative has allowed students and classrooms across Dale County to have the latest and best access to online programs and knowledge of computer-based skills,” he said.

A partnership with the Dale County Sheriff and the Dale County Commission provides full time School Resource Officers in each school. Also available at the schools are a full time mental health coordinator and a District English Learner Coordinator. Baker says the mental health of students in the post Covid world is a priority. He also recognizes the change in the demographics of Dale County communities. All parts of Dale County have increased numbers of non-English speaking families.

The addition of the national award-winning Alabama PreK program has also been a great addition to all the system’s elementary schools. Other partnerships include collaborating with Wallace Community College and Enterprise State Community College to provide dual enrollment academic and career tech classes at all three high schools and at the Bridge Academy.

The Dale County Board of Education purchased 30 acres on Highway 231, the site of the former Ozark National Guard Armory Property, to develop a state-of-the-art career tech center called the Bridge Academy, which opened in January this year. Through partnerships with Wallace College and Enterprise State Community College, students are offered a variety of courses to include welding, aviation maintenance, emergency medical technician, criminal justice, computer technician, and mechatronics. “We are already planning to expand programs at Bridge Academy to include teaching/learning and academic dual enrollment classes,” he said. “Bridge Academy is true workforce development and is preparing high school students for high demand jobs in the Wiregrass.”

The school system scored a 90 on the state and federal report card making Dale County the only county school system in the state scoring an “A.” Baker says that Newton Elementary School was named a National Blue-Ribbon School and National Distinguished School in recent months.

Through a partnership with All In Credit Union, a student run financial institution on the campus of GW Long High School has had a great impact on workforce development and created conveniences for the Skipperville community, Baker said. “The growing Work Based Learning Program allows students to work and learn skills under the supervision of Work Based Learning advisors.”

At each county high school, state-of-the-art health science labs that prepare students to work in medical fields are in former home economic labs. “Also, each agri-science program now has a precision cutter to train students on the latest technology associated with metal fabrication trades,” he said. “All of these opportunities are creating a generation of highly skilled workers.”

“Extracurricular programs are vital because they create a connection between the students and the school and I’m proud of the success of these added programs,” Baker said. Golf and track programs have been added to Dale County High School. GW Long High School has won four state championships in baseball, one in volleyball, and two in softball. Ariton School has started a beginner band with 50 students participating.

Ariton, Dale County, and GW Long high schools now have soccer programs, Future Business Leaders of America, and Future Farmers of American programs. Baker said that the FFA program has been added back to the middle school. “All the credit for the successful programs goes to the dedicated and hardworking coaches, sponsors, and students,” Baker said.

A Superintendent’s Advisory Committee comprising students from each of the seven schools in the system meets quarterly with Baker to discuss how to improve the school culture/climate from a student’s perspective.

Students on the advisory council representing Newton School are Kennely Wood, Jordyn Mitchell, Nathaniel Townsend, and Gage Norwalk. Representing Ariton Elementary School are Vivian Thompson, Mattox Blankenship, Kathryn Daniel, and Wilson Collier. Representing Ariton High School are Audra Lowery, Caden Collier, Anthony Tzanahua, and Hollis Cherry. Representing GW Long High School are Gracie Powell, Hayes Horne, Emma Clair Olson, and Ethan Barefield. Representing Dale County High School are Kathryn Cooke, Elizabeth MacAloney, Jessica Stevens, and Logan Newton. Representing South Dale Middle School are Carsten Schroeder, Shaylee Greathouse, Clae Camp, and Carli Moates. Representing Midland City Elementary School are Presley Greathouse, Ava Scott, Anzlee Jackson, and Bryce Pecor. Representing GW Long Elementary are Aiden Steadham, Mackenzie Kelly, Dyson McCraney, and Kayleigh Nemnich.

“The meetings develop soft skills and leadership characteristics as the students work together to create solutions for local schools and give feedback to the administration on issues facing students,” Baker said. “This advisory group has led the system to remodel student bathrooms and created changes to the code of conduct.”

Baker said he is looking forward to the second half of his second term as superintendent. “As long as I am healthy, making a difference, and the good people of Dale County will have me,” he said, “I plan to continue serving the communities across Dale County.”