Baker, Girtman present updates on Dale and Ozark school systems

OZARK - The Dale County and Ozark City School systems were the focus of discussion at the Dale County Republican Committee meeting held Monday evening in Ozark.

DCS Superintendent Ben Baker and OCS Superintendent Reeivice Girtman outlined the issues facing their respective schools as each school system continues to grow.

Baker recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he accepted a Blue-Ribbon School Award, on behalf of Newton Elementary School, for ranking in the Top Five in the state of Alabama, based strictly on test scores. Baker said he was recently informed by the state schools’ superintendent that Newton Elementary School is also the recipient of the National School of Distinction Award.

Baker said the NES awards for top performance come despite the fact that the school has some 58 percent “free and reduced lunch” students. “We’re able to get these things done, in my humble opinion, because the solution is not to throw money at a problem, it’s to put good people in the classrooms.”

The Ariton School has been recognized as “spotlight school” based on its reading scores and teaching methods, Baker said. “Other schools are coming to Ariton to see how the successes are being achieved.”

Dale County High School was recognized as a CLAS school of distinction for its career tech program. The award recognizes schools or programs that serve as outstanding educational models for other schools in Alabama.

Baker said that in addition to academic achievements, GW Long High School is known for its baseball state championships. South Dale Middle School was the first school in the system to receive a Purple Star School status for their readiness to assimilate military families. “We want to make sure we make the military kids feel at home,” Baker said.

When the state school report card scores were released, Dale County Schools was the only county school to earn an “A”.

Baker said the system’s biggest news is that the new career tech center, built on the location of the old National Guard Armory in Ozark, will open in two weeks.

“My daddy always told me that if you surround yourself with good people, good things will happen,” Baker said. “At Dale County Schools, we have an outstanding team.”

Calling Ozark and Dale County, “the best place I’ve ever lived,” Girtman said the mantra of the OCS is “One Eagle,” with the first word standing for “Ozark Needs Everyone” and the second word representing the OCS mascot.

“This is not a new concept to Ozark, but we just found a way to frame it in a way that everyone understands it and gets excited about it because we have a lot of great things that are going on in Ozark City Schools and it takes everyone to continue the momentum because we’re all part of the same family.”

Girtman said OCS is proud of the diversity within the school system and the city’s relationship with Fort Rucker. “We’re seeing more of a trend of military families sending their children to Ozark City Schools,” he said. “We have a small, close-knit community and everyone works well with each other.

Girtman said that on the recent state report card scores released, OCS earned a “B,” maintaining the pre-COVID score despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic. “Ozark City Schools stayed the course,” he said. “We will maintain that momentum that we’ve got going. We can be a great school system, but we have to define that greatness for ourselves.”

Girtman said that when he was named to the “top slot” in OCS, the system had just under two months financial reserve. “I’m proud to say that now we have three- and one-half months in financial reserve which makes us very solid, very strong,” he said.

The Carroll High School boys basketball team made it to the “final four” last year, Girtman said, adding that both the boys and girls teams will be playing in Christmas tournaments.

Mixon School was a CLAS banner school, the system has two Purple Star Schools, and two state “Teacher of the Year” candidates were from the Ozark City Schools.

The school system has recently signed a partnership with Troy University “aimed at helping us grown our own teachers,” he said about the program which will give incentive to CHS students to attend Troy University and then come back to teach at OCS.”

Girtman said that a career exploration center on the campus of D.A. Smith Middle School is set to break ground. “We believe that it’s just as important for kids to know early what they don’t want to do as well as what they want to do,” he said, “This will give then give them a leg up when they get to high school, an opportunity to earn career credit in middle school.”

Also at the middle school, a STEM Club and Beta Club are being formed for the first time, he said.

Girtman said that a career tech partnership with Bean Bros. will provide a store front at the CHS career center, where students will learn to make and sell coffee, sell items made by other career tech students and sell the One Eagle merchandise.

“We’re very excited by the people in this community who continue to support us,” he said.” We’re surrounded by people who want to support what we are doing.”

A new indoor athletics facility for CHS will allow athletics programs to expand, he said.

The school system also has a one-to-one initiative that provides an electronic device for every child in the district. “In this age of technology, this is so vitally important because when the students take assessment tests, they take them on those devices, and this means they will be more comfortable using them.”

Both Baker and Girtman urged the club members to buy local. “When you buy local, money stays local and it helps support your schools,” Baker said.

“I cannot stress that enough,” Girtman said. “Buy local to help local communities and help local schools for our children.”