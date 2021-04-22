Baptist College of Florida's bi-vocational fund receives $30,000

Students attending The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville participate in a full range of state and federal aid programs to help with college expenses. These financial aid programs, loans, grants, and also scholarships provided through fundraising initiatives, friends of the college donations, memorial gifts, and church sponsorships play a huge part in meeting the financial needs of students as they attend college preparing for areas of ministry and service.

Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, and Rick Wheeler, Executive Director/Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Financial Services, partnered with BCF in establishing and supporting bi-vocational ministers. Wheeler commented on the partnership by saying, “At Florida Baptist Financial Services, we are always seeking ways to lift up and strengthen pastors and churches. Bi-vocational pastors have always been a substantial percentage of the number of pastors serving Florida Baptist churches - and the number is growing! Theological education for these servant leaders can be more challenging due to the time, resource, and energy demands on their life and ministry. We pray that this scholarship will open the door for many more leaders to be equipped to fulfill God’s call upon their life to serve the church. When you help a pastor, you are also helping their family, their church, and their community.”