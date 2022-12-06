Barton named LPS principal

OZARK-Matt Barton was unanimously named principal of Lisenby Primary School at a special called meeting of the Ozark Board of Education Monday.

Barton was selected to fill the position at the Pre-K through second grade school vacated by Dawn Zinn, who has been named Region 11 Coordinator for the Alabama State Department of Education in the office of Mathematics Improvement.

Barton comes to Ozark from the Coffee County School System where he served most recently as Student Services supervisor.

Barton’s seven years of elementary administrative experience includes serving as the assistant principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Enterprise and as principal of the Zion Chapel K-12 School in the Coffee County Schools’ system.

Barton holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Troy University and has more than 14 years' educational experience.

He is married to Jennifer Barton and they have two sons, Grayson and Jaxon. He enjoys fishing, the beach, exercising, and spending time with family, he said.

“Matt has served in many roles as a teacher and leader throughout his career,” said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman. “That diversity, along with his administrative experience, makes him an ideal fit for LPS at this moment in time.”

Girtman said that Barton plans to spend time at Lisenby over the next several days during the transition of leadership. “Ozark City Schools will host a ‘Principal Meet and Greet’ for the community to get to know their new school leader on Jan. 5, 2023,” Girtman said.