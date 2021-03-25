 Skip to main content
Battles wins Dothan High School Resume Contest
Battles wins Dothan High School Resume Contest

Battles wins Dothan High School Resume Contest
SUBMITTED

Kayla Battles has won the Dothan High School Resume Contest.

Battles is a senior who, upon graduation, plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Pre-Law.

The Resume Contest was sponsored by MidSouth Bank and judged by Personnel Resources.

As the contest winner, Battles received a $100 prize donated by MidSouth Bank.

A regional contest for the county winners will be held in April and will be sponsored by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast Alabama Works.

Pictured are: Principal Bill Singleton; Ms. Kayla Battles, DHS Senior and contest winner; Mason Morrow, Market President for MidSouth Bank; and Jessica Barefield, Community Relations Coordinator for MidSouth Bank.

