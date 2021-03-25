Battles wins Dothan High School Resume Contest

Kayla Battles has won the Dothan High School Resume Contest.
Battles is a senior who, upon graduation, plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Pre-Law.
The Resume Contest was sponsored by MidSouth Bank and judged by Personnel Resources.
As the contest winner, Battles received a $100 prize donated by MidSouth Bank.
A regional contest for the county winners will be held in April and will be sponsored by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast Alabama Works.
Pictured are: Principal Bill Singleton; Ms. Kayla Battles, DHS Senior and contest winner; Mason Morrow, Market President for MidSouth Bank; and Jessica Barefield, Community Relations Coordinator for MidSouth Bank.
