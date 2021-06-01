BCA President Katie Boyd Britt resigning, could seek U.S. Senate seat

MONTGOMERY — Katie Boyd Britt announced Tuesday that she is stepping down as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, a decision that comes amid speculation that she will run for U.S. Senate.

BCA announced Britt’s decision in a statement and said her resignation is effective Friday. Britt has led the influential business lobby since 2019. She previously served as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who announced in February at the age of 86 that he would not seek a seventh term.

While she has not announced a run, it has been speculated that Britt could run for the Senate seat being vacated by Shelby. The BCA statement said Britt is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“One of my greatest prides at BCA has been bringing the previously forgotten back into the fold – our small businesses on Main Street, and the rural businesses and industry that are the heart beats of local communities in every corner of our great state,” Britt said in a statement about her departure from BCA.