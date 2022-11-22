 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bell-Ozark closing

Bell-Ozark closing
COURTESY PHOTO

OZARK-The Bell Helicopter operation in Ozark is closing in February 2023, a Bell spokesperson said Tuesday.

Some 40 people are employed in the Bell Service Center located on Parker Drive in Ozark, which began in 1997 as U.S. Helicopter. According to reports, the employees were notified of the impending closing Friday.

“Given current market and evolving business needs, Bell is making workforce adjustments at the Ozark, Alabama facility,” Global Communications Senior Public Relations Strategist Blakeley Thress said Tuesday. “We will deliver on our current commitments for the Huey II program and assess the next steps for the facility. We will work with our employees and our customers to ensure a seamless transition.”

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said that he is deeply saddened for the employees but not necessarily surprised by the announcement. “We have seen a decline in their orders over the years,” Blankenship said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve had interest expressed by other companies in that airport area so one door closing may lead to other opportunities for Ozark.

In June 2005, U.S. Helicopter owners Richard “Dick” Joyce and David Johnston sold the company to Bell Aerospace Service.

