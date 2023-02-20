ARITON—Celebrating the accomplishments of African Americans past and present was the focus of the Black History Celebration held at the historic Mount Olive Baptist Church on Mincy Bridge Road here Sunday afternoon.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney and Blues radio host Gil Anthony were keynote speakers at the event hosted by Mount Olive Baptist Church Pastor George Jones and emceed by church member Mary Jolly.

“The sky is the limit on what we can accomplish if we do what we need to do, keep our head straight, focus on our goals and, of course, keep God first in everything said,” said McKinney, who serves as the area’s State Troopers recruiting coordinator and public affairs officer.

Born and raised in Daleville, the youngest of Robin and Kevin McKinney’s four daughters, McKinney was a Daleville High School basketball standout, who said playing for the Women’s National Basketball Association was her focus as a youth. “I played basketball all my life,” she said. “I started out with a (child’s) basketball goal but as soon as I turned 5, my father got me a 10-feet tall goal. He said, ‘If this is what you want to do, you’re going to do it the right way’. I have that goal to this day.

“Law enforcement was not a path I saw for myself,” McKinney said, adding that after college graduation she realized that working with children and serving her community was what she wanted to do. “I want to be that role model for kids, to let them know that no matter what they have planned out, God has the final say in it,” she said.

Returning to Alabama, McKinney’s first law enforcement job was with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department. When the opportunity arose to attend the state trooper’s academy, she jumped at it, she said. McKinney was the only female in her class, was selected squad leader and ultimately was awarded the Commander’s Award for overall excellence.

“It was tough,” McKinney said, shaking her head. “One course nearly got the best of me. I was ready to give up.”

McKinney said she called her mother, crying, ready to walk away from the academy. “But with God, I was able to pull through,” she said. “I believe that everything happens for a reason, I know that God had a plan for me and that I’m still walking in my purpose.

“I didn’t get any of these opportunities on my own,” she said. “It was the Lord by my side every step of the way, growing from somebody who’s sole focus was on sports to somebody who may have the opportunity to be a positive role model for influence for kids” McKinney said. “I try to be that person who makes a difference.”

“Making a difference,” is exactly what Ariton native Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton did, according to Anthony. Born in Ariton in December 1926, Thornton died in California at the age of 57. She recorded Hound Dog, written for her by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. It was No. 1 for seven weeks on the R&B charts in 1952 and was recorded three years later by Elvis Presley. Thornton wrote and recorded Ball and Chain in 1961, which was later recorded by Janis Joplin.

In 2004, Hound Dog and Ball and Chain were listed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame List of 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll. Thornton was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

J.W. Warren was born in Enterprise in 1921 and spent most of his youth sharecropping with his family in Ariton. At the age of 22. he served in World War II and was later stationed at Fort Rucker and returned to Ariton after his military service.

In 1980 Warren was discovered by George Mitchell, a field music researcher, which resulted in the release of an album on a Dutch record label. Music Maker Relief Foundation recorded Warren in 1994 and released several tracks on a number of anthologies.

In October of last year, streets were named in Thornton’s and Warren’s honor. “I would like to see a Big Mama Museum established in Ariton, Anthony said. “She’s getting what she deserves after all these years.”

Other area Blues musicians highlighted Sunday were Clarence “Pinetop” Smith, born in 1904 in Orion, near Troy, one of the originators of the Boogie Woogie style piano playing; singer, guitarist and songwriter James Founty, better known as Dan Pickett, who was born in Pike County in 1907; Guitarist and harmonica player Leon “Lil’ Jimmy Reed” Atkins from Enterprise; and guitarist and harmonic player, singer and songwriter Eddie Kirkland from Dothan.

“We commemorate Black History once a year,” said Ariton City Councilman Ben Key, who is a relative of Thornton. “It is something we should celebrate all year long.”