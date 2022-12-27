Board chairman says South Dale EMS continues to struggle financially

NEWTON — The future of emergency medical services in south Dale County remains in limbo due to severe financial problems, some created by previous years of unpaid state and federal employee taxes, according to the board chairman of the South Dale EMS that serves Newton, Midland City, Napier Field, Grimes and Pinckard.

Bill Pruitt said that when he assumed the board chairman's role at the first of this year, South Dale EMS owed some $27,000 in state employee taxes and $63,000 in federal employee taxes. “We have gotten better off financially than when I took over but we’re still trying to catch up,” he said, adding that each of the participating municipalities have contributed financially to the EMS.

Many EMS services across the area, state and nation struggle to maintain financial fitness.

The Dale County Commission received approximately $9.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act based upon the total population of the county and this year allocated approximately $1.6 million of those funds to assist county EMS providers. The ARPA funds will be distributed to the EMS providers in 10 planned quarterly distributions, the first of which has been given, and are required to be spent by December 2024.

The commission decided to distribute funds based on the square mileage of areas covered by the respective EMS outside of municipal police jurisdiction limits. That method will give $1,183,875 to Echo EMS, which is in an unincorporated area of Dale County, by the December 2024 ARPA deadline to use the funds

South Dale EMS will receive $57,400 by December 2024 under the county’s distribution plan and Ozark EMS, serving the largest municipality in the county, will receive $38,875. Daleville EMS will receive $86,000 and Ariton/Marley Mill EMS will receive $322,875.

The majority of Dale County residents live within some municipal police jurisdiction, and Pruitt is among those who believe that the county should have distributed money received based on population served.

Pruitt said he expressed his concern to Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon and Association of County Commissions of Alabama Executive Director Sonny Brasfield at a special called Dale County Commission meeting in Ozark held to formulate a funding distribution plan.

Pruitt said he was told by McKinnon that the ARPA distribution method was mandated by the ARPA. Pruitt said he was told by Brasfield that it was not the only way to distribute the money, but the easiest way with the least amount of paperwork.

When the commission voted on the distribution method, voting in support were former Commissioner Charles “Chic” Gary, and commissioners Chris Carroll and Frankie Wilson. Commissioner Donald Grantham cast the single no vote. McKinnon did not have to vote because it was not a tie vote.

“What they are about to do is put us completely out of business,” Pruitt said about South Dale EMS. “But I know how important an EMS is to the people on the south end of the county.”

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship addressed the issue of the county's emergency medical services at the Dec. 20 city council meeting. “South Dale EMS has some financial issues, struggling to stay up and running,” Blankenship said, adding that he has been talking with Pruitt about viable solutions.

One county-wide EMS service is what Blankenship, who served previously as Dale County Commission chairman before being elected Ozark mayor, has advocated for a long time.

“I have always said the only way to fix EMS in the Dale County is to go to one county-wide service,” Blankenship said, adding that a one county EMS service would not include Daleville and Level Plains because of geographical distance from Ozark and because Daleville runs its own EMS and Level Plains contracts with Enterprise Rescue.

If Ozark operated a county-wide EMS service, EMS employees would be paid by the city and get Tier 1 state retirement benefits, and the county E911 dispatch would only have to work with a single EMS service.

“We are already doing 70 percent of the EMS runs in Dale County,” Blankenship told the city council. He added that he plans to discuss the issue with other municipalities before bringing a plan back to the council for its decision. “It’s a simple business decision,” he said.