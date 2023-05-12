ENTERPRISE — Bond is denied for a Coffee County man charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy against a person with mental deficiency.

Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson Friday morning denied bond for Douglas John Marler, 35, who has been in Coffee County Jail on no bond since his April 28 arrest on five charges of sexual assault against a woman, now 18, who “suffers from some mental deficiency/capacity such that she would be incapable of consenting to the acts that occurred.”

Marler is charged with first-degree attempted rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy. Under the Aniah’s law, a state constitutional amendment passed last year, district attorneys may request that bail be denied for persons charged with serious felonies and judges may deny bonds for those suspected of committing violent felonies to include sodomy.

Wilson explained to Marler at a hearing at the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise Friday morning that he would be entitled to bond on the first-degree rape and two first-degree sexual abuse charges but that the two first-degree sodomy charges are in the parameters for bond denial under the Aniah’s law.

Wilson set bond at $100,000 for the first-degree attempted rape charge and $25,000 on each of the two first-degree sexual abuse charges. Bond is denied on the two first-degree sodomy charges, under the guidelines of the Aniah’s law, Wilson said.

“The acts of sodomy involved a minor aged 17 years of age and/or a young adult recently turned 18 years of age and that the victim suffers from some mental deficiency/capacity such that she would be incapable of consenting to the acts that occurred. The allegations of sodomy involve the same female victim, and the acts are alleged to have occurred between the dates of January 2023 and April 2023,” Wilson wrote in his ruling. “The specific dates of the alleged offenses are unknown due to the limitations of the victim being able to exactly pinpoint the dates and times of the events; however, the evidence presented indicated that the alleged acts took place this year.

“The allegations of sodomy are particularly troubling due to the age and infirmity of the victim and the age of the defendant and the relationship between the defendant and the victim’s grandmother,” said Wilson in his ruling. “Evidence supported that the victim’s grandmother is the fiancé of the defendant and there are allegations that the grandmother was unwillingly and unknowingly ‘drugged’ by the defendant so as to conceal his acts and that the victim was “groomed” by the defendant and her mental state exploited by the defendant in these deviant sexual acts.”

At Friday’s hearing, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Troy Parker told the court that the victim’s mother had reported the allegations to the CCSO. The Pike County Regional Child Advocacy Center and the Coffee County Department of Human Resources were contacted, he said. The victim disclosed the acts committed against her to both agencies.

Marler, who had been living with the victim’s grandmother when the alleged offenses occurred, left when he realized that law enforcement was being contacted. “That the defendant fled the scene of where these crimes occurred when law enforcement was notified, changed his residence to a vacant home in the Elba area, and his whereabouts were unknown for a brief period of time after the initiation of these matters is reason to believe that Marler would present a flight risk," Wilson said.

No bond set on any of the charges is what Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told the court was his preference. If bond was set on the three charges allowing bond, $250,000 is what Tarbox asked the judge to impose. “(Marler) has admitted to knowing that his conduct was wrong.”